SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 40,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,833,561 shares.The stock last traded at $494.37 and had previously closed at $495.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

