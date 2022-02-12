SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $584,539.68

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $584,539.68 and $5,784.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.06 or 1.00049121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00244809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00157594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00302902 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

