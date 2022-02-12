Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stake Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

