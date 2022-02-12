Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

