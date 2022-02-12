Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.01

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.01 ($6.36) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.57). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.36), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International (LON:SPD)
