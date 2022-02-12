SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

