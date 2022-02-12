SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Dawson James upped their price target on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SRAX will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SRAX by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SRAX in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SRAX by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

