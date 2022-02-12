SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,191. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

