S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report sales of $82.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.29. 104,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.