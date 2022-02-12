Stafi Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $12.11 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00194654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00025939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00460575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 114,621,856 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

