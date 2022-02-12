Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.49) to GBX 515 ($6.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.75.

SCBFF stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

