Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

SXI stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Standex International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Standex International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

