Status Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $202.36 million and $10.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00037737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

