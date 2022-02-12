Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $45.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 2,305,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

