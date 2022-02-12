Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR stock opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.