STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,163,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STM opened at $44.17 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

