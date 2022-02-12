StockNews.com Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $17,648,681. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

