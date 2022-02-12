StockNews.com Downgrades Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

In other news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 219,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 335,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,793 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synalloy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

