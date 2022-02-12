StockNews.com Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.89.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 425,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 228,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,558 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 134,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CAE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.