StockNews.com Upgrades Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Buy

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $291.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 328,061 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

