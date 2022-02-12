StockNews.com Upgrades Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Buy

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $291.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.61.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
