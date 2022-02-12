Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 138.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Strategic Education by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

STRA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

