Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,311 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,012. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.