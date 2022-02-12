Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,019,000 after buying an additional 3,639,882 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 663,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,735,000 after buying an additional 354,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 41,923,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,804,199. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

