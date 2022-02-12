Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,136 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 419,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.26. 643,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

