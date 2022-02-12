Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 8,982,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,474. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

