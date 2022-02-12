Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 36.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 13.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

UMAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 4,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.