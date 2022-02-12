Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Stryker worth $157,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $251.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.47 and a 200-day moving average of $264.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.