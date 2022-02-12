Stryker (NYSE:SYK) vs. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stryker and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 14 0 2.62 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 1 6 0 2.63

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $290.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.44%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $146.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Stryker.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22% Tandem Diabetes Care 3.29% 6.85% 3.11%

Risk & Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryker and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.55 $1.99 billion $5.21 48.30 Tandem Diabetes Care $498.83 million 14.86 -$34.38 million $0.29 402.28

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Stryker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stryker beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology & Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

