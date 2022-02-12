Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 15th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
STBI stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.
About Sturgis Bancorp
