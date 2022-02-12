Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.38.

SUBCY stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.