Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

INN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 73,528 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

