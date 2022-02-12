Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Cut to “Hold” at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$79.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.54.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$70.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.04 and a 52-week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.