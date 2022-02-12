Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.54.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$69.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.51. The firm has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.04 and a 52-week high of C$74.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.