SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 363.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

