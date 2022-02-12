Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Suncorp Group stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncorp Group (SNMCY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.