Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Suncorp Group stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.