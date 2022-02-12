SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $17,014.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.18 or 0.06902722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.36 or 0.99910712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,082 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.