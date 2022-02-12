SuperRare Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.60 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. SuperRare has a market cap of $54.74 million and $9.60 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00104665 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.