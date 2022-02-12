Susquehanna Bancshares Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in onsemi by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

