SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aura Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of AURA opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

