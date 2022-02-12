SVB Leerink Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $273.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $227.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day moving average is $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

