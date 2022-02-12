SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $136.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.