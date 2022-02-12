SVB Leerink Weighs in on Privia Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Privia Health Group in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,654,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $821,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $49,615,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584,365 shares of company stock valued at $126,820,318 over the last 90 days.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.