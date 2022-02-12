S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 30,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

