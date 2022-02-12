Swop (SWOP) Market Cap Reaches $9.08 Million

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00010227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $36,250.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,983,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,077,349 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.