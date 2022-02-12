Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,484 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.41% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,117. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

