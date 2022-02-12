Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.94

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 9718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 164.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

