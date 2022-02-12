Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski Sells 3,611 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.57 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.