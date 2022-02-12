Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALN opened at $0.10 on Friday. Talon International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Get Talon International alerts:

About Talon International

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.