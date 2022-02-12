Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-$3.65 EPS.

TPR stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.