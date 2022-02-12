Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

